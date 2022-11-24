IEAS MA Info Session at the University

Join the event if you’re considering continuing your studies in one of the MA programs.
What to expect:
- presentations about the structure of the MA programs by instructors of the Department of British Studies, Department of English Linguistics and North American Department
- advice from students of the Institute who are currently enrolled in or have completed one of the MA programs
- a Q&A session where you can ask questions from the instructors and the students
Until then, you can find more information about the MA programs on the department websites:
– Department of British Studies: https://ieas.unideb.hu/en/department-british-studies-welcome
– Department of English Linguistics: https://ieas.unideb.hu/en/del
– North American Department: https://ieas.unideb.hu/en/north-american-department-welcome
The language of the event is English.