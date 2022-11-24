IEAS MA Info Session at the University

Join the event if you’re considering continuing your studies in one of the MA programs.

What to expect:

presentations about the structure of the MA programs by instructors of the Department of British Studies, Department of English Linguistics and North American Department

advice from students of the Institute who are currently enrolled in or have completed one of the MA programs

a Q&A session where you can ask questions from the instructors and the students

Until then, you can find more information about the MA programs on the department websites:

The language of the event is English.