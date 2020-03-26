City Support Fund to Help Locals in Difficulty

On 20 March 2020, Mayor László Papp gave an account of launching the Debrecen Support Fund on his public Facebook page.

„The crisis will cause serious damage to the economy of Debrecen, and may entail temporary job losses as well. Families may encounter difficulties, so I decided to set up a support fund, which will be used with assistance from the Debrecen Charity Board. We are devoting 20 million HUF from the city’s budget to support the fund. We would be grateful if private individuals and companies also joined the initiative. To give and not only ask, I am hereby offering my April salary to assist the fund.” – pointed out László Papp in the Facebook video.

Detailed rules on the use of the amount accumulating in the fund will be soon drawn up.

ABOUT DEBRECEN CITY SUPPORT FUND

• Name of dedicated bank account: DMJV-DEBRECEN VÁROS SEGÉLYALAP

• Number of dedicated bank account: 11738008-15461009-11440008

• Account holder’s name: Debrecen Megyei Jogú Város Önkormányzat

• Account holder’s address: 4024 Debrecen, Piac utca 20.

